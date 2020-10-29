India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 8 million

With a fresh spike of 49,881 coronavirus infections and 517 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crossed 8 million-mark with the total number of cases at 8,040,203, the Union Ministry of Health stated on Thursday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 603,687 are currently active, 7,315,989 have been discharged, while 120,527 lost the battle against the pandemic. On 26 October, the single-day deaths were 480, lowest in recent times.