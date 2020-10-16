India’s COVID-19 tally nears 7.4m

With a spike of 63,371 coronavirus cases and 895 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally reached 7,370,469 cases, the Union Health Ministry data said on Friday.

Out of these, 6,453,779 have been discharged, 804,528 are currently active while 112,161 lost the battle against the pandemic.

According to the Ministry, India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally, presently pegged at 80.

“Some states and UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths per million population than the national average,” it said in a statement.

While the recovery rate stands at 87.56 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.