India’s daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100,000 mark after one month

COVID-19 third wave in the country seems to have weakened with fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours dropping below one lakh mark for the first time, after almost a month. The COVID cases had begun to show a significant rise following the emergence of the Omicron variant last year.

As many as 83,876 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also reported 199,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the 24-hour period.

With this, the active caseload in the country reached 1,108,938. At present, Kerala (330,105) has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases followed by Maharashtra (122,015) and Tamil Nadu (121,828).