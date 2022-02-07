India’s daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100,000 mark after one month

A daily positivity rate of 7.25 per cent was recorded as 1,156,363 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate remained at 9.18 per cent.
In India, as many as 502,874 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far including 895 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries stand at 40,660,202 while the recovery rate is at 96.19 per cent.
After witnessing the second wave in April-May last year, COVID-19 cases in India started declining in subsequent months and daily infections spike reached as low as 5,326 new cases on 21 December.
Meanwhile, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on 14 November in South Africa. India detected its first Omicron case on 2 December last year in Karnataka.
Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, daily cases began rising by December-end and breached the 100,000 mark on 7 January when 117,100 fresh infections were reported.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha on 4 February, 2022, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that “an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country was observed by the end of December, 2021 which was primarily driven by the Omicron variant”.
The peak of the current surge was recorded on 21 January, 2022, when 3,47,254 new cases were recorded in a 24-hour period.
Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, India administered more than 1.4 million doses (1,470,053) COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.69 billion (1,696,380,755) as per provisional reports till 7:00 am today.