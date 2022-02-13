India’s daily COVID-19 cases drop below 50,000 mark in nearly 40 days

With this, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 537,045 which accounts for 1.26 per cent of total cases. At present, Kerala (182,118) has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases followed by Maharashtra (56,206) and Tamil Nadu (47,643).
The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, as per the bulletin.
A total of 117,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 41,585,711 stated the bulletin. India’s recovery rate now stands at 97.55 per cent.
The country reported 684 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 508,665
After witnessing the second wave in April-May last year, COVID-19 cases in India started declining in subsequent months and daily infections spike reached as low as 5,326 new cases on 21 December. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on 11 November, 2021, and appeared on 14 November in South Africa. India detected its first Omicron case on 2 December last year in Karnataka.
Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, daily cases began rising by December-end and breached the 100,000 mark on 7 January when 117,100 fresh infections were reported.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha on 4 February, 2022, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that “an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country was observed by the end of December, 2021 which was primarily driven by the Omicron variant”.
The peak of the current surge was recorded on 21 January, 2022, when 347,254 new cases were recorded in a 24-hour period.
Meanwhile, 1.72 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.