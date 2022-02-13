India’s daily COVID-19 cases drop below 50,000 mark in nearly 40 days

As COVID-19 third wave appears to be abating with new cases dropping below 50,000-mark for the first time in nearly one and a half months, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Sunday.

The COVID cases had begun to show a significant rise following the emergence of the Omicron variant last year. As many as 44,877 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the 24-hour period, the lowest since 4 January when 37,379 new cases were recorded. The daily COVID spike breached 58,097 cases mark on 5 January.

A total of 750.7 million tests have been conducted so far in India, with 1,415,279 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.