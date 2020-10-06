India’s daily COVID-19 spike lowest since August

India on Tuesday reported 61,267 fresh infections of the novel Coronavirus, taking the case tally to 6,685,082, health officials said. This is the lowest daily spike since August.

Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops the COVID-19 cases in the world has around 33 per cent recovery rate.

The fatality rate has come down to 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.