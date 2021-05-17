India's daily Covid cases drop below 300,000 first time after 21 April

Covid numbers brought a heave of relief as the daily figures dropped below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in nearly a month.

In the last 24 hours, 281,386 new corona cases were reported—lowest in 25 days, and 4,106 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On 12 May, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on 7 May, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 414,188.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 24,965,463 with 3,516,997 active cases and 274,390 deaths so far.