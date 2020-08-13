India’s ex-president Pranab Mukherjee remains critical

India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical following an emergency brain surgery two days ago, and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here said on Wednesday.

“Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” the hospital authorities said in the afternoon. Mukherjee had also tested Coronavirus positive earlier.

The former president, who underwent life-saving surgery for a brain clot on 10 August, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened, the hospital authorities had said on Tuesday evening.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot, for which he underwent surgery, but remained critical and put on a ventilator.

Mukherjee had on Monday tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he had tweeted.

