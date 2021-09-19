Kolkata safest city among India metros: NCRB report

In overall crime rate, the city has fared much better than the other metros of the country. While in Chennai the overall crime rate -- 1,937.1 -- in Delhi it is 1,608.6, the crime rate in Kolkata is only 129.5. The other two metros—Mumbai and Bengaluru have recorded the overall crime rate of 318.6 and 401.9 respectively. The overall crime rate of the city is also the best among the 19 major cities that has been taken into account by the NCRB.

The report also stated that the number of crimes committed in Kolkata has gone down compared to figures of 2018 and 2019. In 2018, about 21,481 crimes were committed across the city whereas the figure stood at 19,638 in 2019 and 18,277 in 2020.

In case of murders, Kolkata recorded only 53 cases whereas Delhi recorded 461 cases—the highest among all the cities followed by Bengaluru (179 cases), Chennai (150 cases) and Mumbai (148 cases). Kozhikode with only 5 cases and Kochi with 9 cases are the two only two cities—both in Kerala—that recorded less than 10 cases in the year.