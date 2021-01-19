Survey

Mamata ahead in Bengal with reduced number of seats

IANS
New Delhi, India

Mamata Banerjee is projected to win the West Bengal Assembly elections although with a reduced number of seats with the BJP set to make big gains, while in Tamil Nadu the DMK is set to make a strong comeback to power with a comfortable majority, toppling the ruling AIADMK, as per the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

In Assam, the ruling BJP led by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to come back for another term while in Kerala, the LDF is set for another term. In Puducherry, the AIADMK has an edge.

In the 126-seat Assam assembly, the NDA is expected to win 77 seats as per the latest projections, down 9 seats from the 86 in 2016, while the UPA is set to gain 14 seats to go up to 40 seats from the 26 in 2016.

Like Assam, Kerala too is set to vote for the incumbent party with the LDF led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan set to cruise to a majority with 85 seats, down 6 seats from 91 seats in 2016 in the 140-member assembly.

Vijayan remains extremely popular with more than 46.7 per cent of voters set to make him the preferred choice. The Congress-led UDF will get 53 seats, up 6 seats from 47 seats in the previous elections.

In the intensely contested West Bengal elections between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is suffering heavy reverses, losing almost a fourth of its tally but is still on track to win by a simple majority.

In the 294-member West Bengal assembly, the Trinamool Congress is projected to win 154 seats, down 53 from the 211 seats it got in 2016. The BJP is making gains with the tally going up to 102 from 3, a gain of 99 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-Congress alliance is gaining big and is set to win the assembly elections. In the 234-seat House, the UPA is projected to win big with a two-third majority, getting 162 seats, up by 64 seats from its 2016 tally.

The ruling AIADMK alliance headed by chief minister E Palanaswami is in for a drubbing, getting only 64 seats against the 132 it got in the previous elections, losing 72 seats, more than it is winning now.

The poll had a sample size of 5,000 plus in Assam, 6,000 plus in Kerala, 1,000 plus in Puducherry, 15,000 in Tamil Nadu and 18,000 in West Bengal, making a total sample size of 45,000.

