Mamata ahead in Bengal with reduced number of seats

Mamata Banerjee is projected to win the West Bengal Assembly elections although with a reduced number of seats with the BJP set to make big gains, while in Tamil Nadu the DMK is set to make a strong comeback to power with a comfortable majority, toppling the ruling AIADMK, as per the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

In Assam, the ruling BJP led by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to come back for another term while in Kerala, the LDF is set for another term. In Puducherry, the AIADMK has an edge.

In the 126-seat Assam assembly, the NDA is expected to win 77 seats as per the latest projections, down 9 seats from the 86 in 2016, while the UPA is set to gain 14 seats to go up to 40 seats from the 26 in 2016.