Mamata attacked in Nandigram, rushed to Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram on Wednesday. Banerjee was rushed to Kolkata as she sustained leg injuries.

"There were about four five men who did it... See how it is swelling up..." she said while pointing at her legs. She also alleged that it was a "conspiracy", reports IANS.

"Of course it is a conspiracy... There was no security men around me," the Trinamool supremo added, when asked if it was a planned attack on her.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who was here, as the chief minister's scheduled visit was to continue till Thursday earlier, issued a statement.

"After widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-1 yesterday (Tuesday), Mamata Banerjee visited several places of Nandigram Block II after filing nomination at Haldia. She offered Puja in one after another temple.