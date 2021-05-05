Mamata should not become West Bengal CM ‘ethically’: Biplab Kumar Deb

India’s state of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should not become the chief minister of West Bengal “ethically” as she has lost the election from Nandigram seat in the recently held state Assembly elections.

Despite Banerjee losing the seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who was once her close aid, the TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here to protest the alleged post-poll violence in Bengal, Deb claimed that though the BJP lost the assembly election in some of the states that went to polls, its vote share increased by several times.