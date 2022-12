Nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari, Gujarat, early Saturday.

"On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured.

The accident took place around 4 am," deputy superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI. Union home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.