Mizoram CM promises food, shelter for families fleeing Myanmar

The chief minister of a small Indian state into which a stream of refugees from Myanmar have entered in recent days said on Monday that they should be given temporary shelter, as the federal government decides on whether some will be sent back.

Several low-ranking Myanmar police and their families have crossed into northeastern Mizoram state, where they have sought refuge to avoid taking orders from a junta that imposed a coup in the Southeast Asian country last month.

But authorities in Myanmar last week asked officials in Mizoram to detain and return eight police officers, raising concerns about their safety if they are sent back by India.