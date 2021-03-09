Maitree Shetu to ease trade with India, Nepal, Bhutan: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the Moitree Shetu would help Bangladesh ease trade with India, Nepal and Bhutan.

“We expect that the framework we are inaugurating today will also help Bangladesh trade more easily not only with India, but with Nepal and Bhutan as well,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks in a video message to inaugurate virtually the Maitree Shetu over the Feni river jointly with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi attended virtually the inauguration ceremony held at Agartala, Tripura.

Describing the moment as a historic one, Sheikh Hasina said she thinks the Maitree Shetu will not only create connectivity between two countries, but also play a significant role in business-trade and economic development.