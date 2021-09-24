Modi meets Kamala Harris as US eyes Asia

US vice president Kamala Harris met India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China’s growing influence in the region.

The meeting between the most prominent Indian American and the Indian prime minister, who has close ties with former president Donald Trump, assumed greater significance as the Biden administration takes steps to deepen its relationship with one its most important allies in Asia.