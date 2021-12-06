Mourners defy curfew to bury 14 civilians killed by Indian troops

Hundreds of mourners defied a curfew Monday to bury 14 civilians shot dead by the Indian army during a botched ambush and confrontation with a crowd angered by the attack.

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in remote northeastern Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents.

Another eight people were killed by troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and a military vehicle set alight.

Hundreds of locals carried the victims' coffins to a public ground in Mon district to conduct prayers, ignoring a round-the-clock curfew and internet blackouts imposed after the violence.