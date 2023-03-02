India’s top court orders sweeping changes in election commissioner appointment

India's top court on Thursday ordered the setting up of a bipartisan panel that will include the prime minister and the chief justice to select the country's election commissioners, ending a practice of the government effectively choosing them.

The election commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority but opposition parties have regularly accused it of caving into the demands of the ruling party, a charge it has denied.

The new panel will also include the leader of the opposition in the lower house of parliament or the opposition party with the highest number of members in the house.