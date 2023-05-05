Violence breaks out between tribal-nontribal groups in India, army steps in

In a social media post, N. Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, which shares a border with Myanmar, pleaded with joined hands for people to maintain peace and harmony, adding that “precious life” had been lost in the clashes.

There was no official confirmation of deaths, however.

Tuesday’s march in the Churachandpur district was called by a students’ union, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), to protest against a demand by the majority, non-tribal Meitei community for the status of a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

“The situation is tense but we are trying to engage community leaders in a dialogue process,” the district magistrate in the area, Sharath Chandra, told Reuters.