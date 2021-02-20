Myanmar has China, ISI linked insurgents: Delhi police

Pakistan is the chief exporter of Jihadi terrorism, host of Al Qaeda leadership, D-Company and runs a network of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), Delhi Police said in its annual press conference on Friday.

Mentioning seven neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar, and Bangladesh --, the Delhi Police told newspersons how India faces consistent terror threat from elements present in these countries.

For Myanmar, the Delhi Police said that it has an active Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) cell-network engaged in Rohingya radicalisation. The China and the ISI also supported the Northeast insurgent groups.