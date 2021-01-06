No ban on export of COVID-19 vaccines: India

Indian health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said the Indian government did not impose any ban on the export of COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country, reports news agency UNB.

“The Union government has not banned the export of any of the COVID-19 vaccines. That is something which should be absolutely clear,” he said in a media briefing requesting newspersons to remain guarded against the spread of misinformation.

The Indian health secretary referred the Union government to mean the ministry of health and family welfare, ministry of commerce, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, directorate general of foreign trade of India.