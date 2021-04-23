Oxygen gets armed escort in India as supplies run low in Covid crisis

Sirens wailing, a police convoy escorting a tanker carrying oxygen reached a hospital in India's capital just in time, to the huge relief of doctors and relatives of Covid-19 patients counting on the supply to stave off death.

India on Friday posted the world's largest daily Covid-19 caseload for a second day, with 332,730 new cases and 2,263 deaths, as the pandemic spiralled out of control.

A dire shortage of oxygen - essential for the survival of critical Covid patients - has meant states are closely guarding their supplies and even posting armed police at production plants to ensure security.

Several hospitals, including Shanti Mukand in the west of the New Delhi with 110 Covid patients, said they had almost exhausted their oxygen supplies on Thursday. The prospects for patients and their distraught families was disastrous.