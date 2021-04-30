People spend sleepless night as 20 aftershocks jolt Assam

People of central and northern Assam spent a sleepless night on Wednesday as 20 aftershocks continued till Thursday afternoon after the powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted the state, causing damages to many buildings and injuring 10 persons.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the powerful quake which first shook Sonitpur in northern Assam at 7:51am on Wednesday, were also felt in North Bengal, other northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, neighbouring Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The NCS data said that after the main quake at a depth of 17 km from the surface, 20 aftershocks of magnitude 2.3 to 4.7 on the Richter scale were recorded on Wednesday and Thursday (until 4:17pm on Thursday) in the vicinity of Sonitpur, Nagaon, Morigaon districts.

The disaster management officials in Guwahati said that there are reports of damage to buildings, roads and some other infrastructure in different parts of Sonitpur, Tezpur, Nagaon, Morigaon and adjoining areas.

At least 10 persons were injured in Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Sonitpur districts. The official said that several apartments, buildings and hotels developed cracks. Electricity and gas supply were disrupted in some places.

