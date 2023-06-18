Bangladesh to feature in Modi’s discourse

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s imminent visit to the United States is to strengthen security relations between the two countries. At least two significant deals are to be signed during the visit. One is a USD 3 billion (USD 300 crore) deal regarding acquisition of weaponised MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones. The other is regarding technology transfer so that the Indian-made Tejas fighter jets can be co-produced with General Electric at the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in Karnataka.
According to Delhi and Dhaka diplomatic sources, just as much as the two countries are focused on these deals, Bangladesh’s attention too is riveted on this visit. At the moment, the new US visa policy aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in Bangladesh, has heated up the political arena there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will openly discuss the matter with President Joe Biden.
The relentless pressure from the US regarding the election, as reflected in the new US visa policy, is not only a matter of worry for Bangladesh, but has caused India a degree of discomfort too. The implementation of this policy, its possible impact on South Asia’s geopolitics and the question of election-related regional stability, is a cause of unease and anxiety for India. Political and diplomatic quarters in India and Bangladesh have held several discussions with each other over this new policy of the US. Bangladesh has been reassured that Prime Minister Modi will certainly exchange views with President Biden on this head during his imminent visit.
Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen attended the G-20 summit held in Vanarasi recently. He held exclusive talk with the Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the time. The two foreign ministers spoke in detail on the election, the new visa policy, Bangladesh’s domestic politics and US pressure.
India’s national defence advisor Ajit Doval held talks with the US national security advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi last week. Jake Sullivan was told that the US should not take any measures that harm Indian interests and damage the regional balance. Bangladesh has been apprised of this clear message, according to diplomatic sources of both countries.
Earlier, Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman had held a meeting with S Jaishankar in Delhi. Issues of the election, the new US visa policy, the democratic process and stability were discussed at that meeting too. After the new US visa policy was announced in May, India’s political and diplomatic quarters have repeatedly assured Bangladesh that Prime Minister Modi would certainly raise this issue at the top level during his US trip.
It is only natural that Bangladesh will be focusing on this visit of Modi. Modi will reach New York on 21 June. President Joe Biden will accord him a reception at the White House on the next day. On the same day the two leaders will hold bilateral talks. When asked how far it was likely that the issue of US’ active interest in Bangladesh’s politics would be raised during discussions, a top official of the Indian government on Friday said that Prime Minister Modi always discussed the issues of neighbours in his talks with President Biden. Both the leaders have considerable interest in the neighbours.
China is the other bone of contention for India. The US is also concerned about this huge Asian power. China has considerable economic clout in Bangladesh, though Bangladesh is maintaining a balance when it comes to politics and diplomacy
India has no role in the exchange of views between two independent and sovereign countries. In that sense India feels that whatever is transpiring between the US and Bangladesh is a matter between those two countries. That is why India is not making any official statement regarding the new visa policy and US’s pressure pertaining to the election. India has repeatedly maintained that it is up to the people of Bangladesh who they vote for and which party they support. India does not infringe on such rights and will not do so. However, as the political patterns in Bangladesh have a direct impact on India, it cannot turn a blind eye either. That is why it is only natural for India to be interested in the regional and geopolitical developments.
Indian diplomatic sources feel that it is essential to propagate the narrative that democracy will grow naturally in Bangladesh, the elections will be free and fair, regional stability will not be damaged and the interests of the US and Indian will be upheld
Also, India is just as concerned about the security and stability in the Indo-Pacific as the US, and Bangladesh is of extreme importance in this context. Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina, understanding this importance, also declared her country’s policy in this regard. According to reliable sources, Prime Minister Modi will explain to the US the significance of Hasina remaining in power for regional interests. Sources say that Modi will tell Biden that the rise of regional separationists and religious fundamentalist forces is intrinsically linked with her staying in power or not. He will explain that nothing should be done that will instigate a rise of evil forces in the region.
China is the other bone of contention for India. The US is also concerned about this huge Asian power. China has considerable economic clout in Bangladesh, though Bangladesh is maintaining a balance when it comes to politics and diplomacy. India will explain to the US that it would not be prudent to force Bangladesh to upset this balance or damage regional stability. They will explain that Bangladesh’s excessive proclivity towards China will not bode well for either the US or India.
Indian diplomatic sources feel that it is essential to propagate the narrative that democracy will grow naturally in Bangladesh, the elections will be free and fair, regional stability will not be damaged and the interests of the US and Indian will be upheld. These sources feel that a repetition of the manner in which the last two national elections were held in Bangladesh and the manner in which India supported Sheikh Hasina’s government, is totally unwarranted. They claim that India has even informed Bangladesh of the matter. They feel that since the announcement of the US visa policy, Bangladesh’s local elections have been held unhindered. That is a good sign. It is imperative for the national election similarly to be held in a fair and peaceful manner.
Bangladesh has the same objective, stated Bangladesh high commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman last Friday. Speaking at an event of the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi, he said. “Bangladesh is committed to fair, peaceful and free elections. This is essential to maintain the democratic process in the country. This is the aim of the international community, including the US, as well. We want to view the US visa policy in this overall context.”
Meanwhile, the predicament of Bangladesh’s election depends much on the US mindset that emerges after Modi-Biden talks.
* The article, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition in Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir