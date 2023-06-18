Bangladesh to feature in Modi’s discourse

Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen attended the G-20 summit held in Vanarasi recently. He held exclusive talk with the Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the time. The two foreign ministers spoke in detail on the election, the new visa policy, Bangladesh’s domestic politics and US pressure.

India’s national defence advisor Ajit Doval held talks with the US national security advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi last week. Jake Sullivan was told that the US should not take any measures that harm Indian interests and damage the regional balance. Bangladesh has been apprised of this clear message, according to diplomatic sources of both countries.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman had held a meeting with S Jaishankar in Delhi. Issues of the election, the new US visa policy, the democratic process and stability were discussed at that meeting too. After the new US visa policy was announced in May, India’s political and diplomatic quarters have repeatedly assured Bangladesh that Prime Minister Modi would certainly raise this issue at the top level during his US trip.

It is only natural that Bangladesh will be focusing on this visit of Modi. Modi will reach New York on 21 June. President Joe Biden will accord him a reception at the White House on the next day. On the same day the two leaders will hold bilateral talks. When asked how far it was likely that the issue of US’ active interest in Bangladesh’s politics would be raised during discussions, a top official of the Indian government on Friday said that Prime Minister Modi always discussed the issues of neighbours in his talks with President Biden. Both the leaders have considerable interest in the neighbours.