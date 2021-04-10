Poll violence kills five in India's battleground state West Bengal

At least five people were killed in election-related violence in India's West Bengal state on Saturday, a police official and political leaders said, the deadliest day so far in multi-phase voting there.

Violence first broke out when two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired at a queue of voters, killing one person, the police official said.

Four people died near another polling booth when security forces opened fire to control unrest among voters, as people shoved and pushed duty police officers, said the official, declining to be named ahead of a final assessment of the incident.

A police spokesman declined to comment.

Dola Sen, spokeswoman for the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, told Reuters the death toll had gone up to eight as others who had been injured died later on Saturday.