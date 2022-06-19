Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, govt tweaks scheme

Protesters in India’s eastern state of Bihar damaged public property and ransacked offices in a railway station on Saturday, expressing outrage at a new military recruitment plan and demanding the government reverse course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has introduced a scheme called Agnipath or “path of fire” designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India’s 1.38 million-strong armed forces.

A top military general, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, told NDTV news channel that the aim of the plan was to make the military more modern and effective.