Rain in Delhi wreaks havoc, one killed

Monday afternoon rain in Delhi NCR caused damage to life and property. It also uprooted several trees, bringing traffic to a standstill.

“A 50-year-old man from Delhi’s Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him in the aftermath of hailstorm and rain in Delhi. No foul play suspected so far,” said Delhi Police.

The finial of the historic Jama Masjid suffered damage in a storm. According to Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari, two people were injured by stones as they became loose and fell down from one of the minarets.