Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convict Perarivalan to walk free after 31 years

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, convict serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, while invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Article 142 of the Constitution allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to do complete justice in any case or matter pending before it. A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said that the State cabinet's decision is always binding the governor.

It had said that the Tamil Nadu Governor was bound by the aid and advice given by the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers under Article 161 of the Constitution, on the release of AG Perarivalan.

Perarivalan has spent 31 years in jail. He had sought a premature release from jail based on the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu government in September 2018.