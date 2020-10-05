Recovery rate at 84pc as India’s COVID-19 cases breach 6.6m

With a spike of 74,442 coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday mounted to 66,23,816 cases.

Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops the Corona cases in the world has around 33 per cent recovery rate.

The fatality rate has come down to 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the 20 worst affected nations, India has the lowest mortality rate, while Mexico has the highest of 10.4 per cent and the UK next at 8.8 per cent, according to Johns Hopkins University.