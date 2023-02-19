How India's scandal-hit Adani Group hushes critics

Independent Indian journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta is being sued by tycoon Gautam Adani's business empire in six different courts -- and he is not allowed to speak about the conglomerate or its owner.

US investment firm Hindenburg Research, whose explosive report on Adani Group last month triggered a stock rout that wiped $120 billion off its value, said the company had long used the threat of litigation to shield itself from greater scrutiny.

Hindenburg is a short-seller that not only tracks corporate wrongdoing but also makes money by betting on shares falling.

It accused the globe-spanning ports-to-power conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, adding that "investors, journalists, citizens and even politicians have been afraid to speak out for fear of reprisal".

Thakurta, 67, was hit with six defamation actions -- three of them criminal -- after writing a series of reports on Adani that included accusations a top judge gave it preferential treatment.