Sedition law a serious threat to functioning of individuals, parties: India SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the central government of India on the utility of having a sedition law even after 75 years of gaining independence from the British, and also frowned on the misuse of law by the police against people.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said: “It is a colonial law used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, (Bal Gangadhar) Tilak. Still, it is necessary after 75 years of independence?”

“I am indicating what I am thinking,” the Chief Justice told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal.