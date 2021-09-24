Shooting at Delhi court leaves at least 3 dead

Three people were killed, including an undertrial gangster in a firing incident inside the Rohini Court in Delhi on Friday.

According to sources, the incident took place at the Rohini NDPS court no. 207. Delhi police special cell-nabbed gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was being presented in the court. Gogi was shot dead by his rivals. Sources confirmed that the attackers were from Tilu Tajpuria gang.