Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim chief of Congress

India's main opposition Congress party on Monday rejected a request from its leader, Sonia Gandhi, that she be allowed to step down, after a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which has dominated the party for seven decades.

Earlier on Monday, the Italian-born widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had offered to resign as interim leader after almost two dozen senior figures called for better decision-making in the party, which has ruled India for much of its post-colonial history.

Her request was rejected by the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, which wants Gandhi and her son, Rahul, to remain in control.