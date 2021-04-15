TMC demands action against Modi, Shah for violating code of conduct

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress met the Election Commission officials on Wednesday, accusing prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of creating differences between the people of different caste and community.

The Trinamool delegation also demanded action against the prime minister and the home minister for violating the model code of conduct. The Trinamool delegation included Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mandal and Santanu Sen.

In its memorandum submitted to the poll panel titled “Malfunctioning of Election Commission during polls in West Bengal 2021”, the Trinamool said, “We bring to your notice the deplorable state of affairs of the Election Commission in respect of its approach towards Trinamool Congress vis-a-vis the BJP in West Bengal during the ongoing Assembly polls.”