Ex-Karnataka CM asks BJP to treat all official languages on par with Hindi

Continuing his battle against the central government of India giving preference to Hindi, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday claimed that it has indicated its rejection of the demand to also give primacy to other official languages like Kannada by amending the Constitution.

Citing a parliamentary question by Tamil Nadu leader Vaiko, Kumarswamy, in a tweet, said that the Union government categorically said “No” to a question on whether it proposes to amend the Constitution to give primacy to Kannada and other regional languages at par with Hindi.