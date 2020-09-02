Trinamool Congress accuses Facebook of favouring Modi's BJP

The regional party governing India's West Bengal state has accused Facebook Inc of bias towards prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding to the clamour of opposition voices which have called out the social media giant for its content regulation practices.

In a letter to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, West Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, said the company's recent blocking of pages and accounts in the state pointed to the links it had with the BJP.

The letter became public just hours before Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan was due to appear before a parliamentary panel, to explain his company's content regulation policies.