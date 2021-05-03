Trinamool turncoats fail to lift BJP in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress is poised to retain power in West Bengal for a third straight term, especially after the chances of the main opposition BJP were badly dented by the dismal performance of some of its candidates who were given tickets after they had jumped ship from the Trinamool to the saffron party in the run-up to the high-octane Assembly elections in the state.

Apart from Suvendu Adhikari, whose fate hangs in balance in Nandigram against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, all the other Trinamool leaders who had joined the BJP just before the polls suffered defeat.

Of the 34 Trinamool leaders who had joined the BJP, 13 were given tickets and the majority of them lost, including heavyweights like Rajib Banerjee, Sabyasachi Dutta and Rabindranath Bhattacharjee.

Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet who had defected to the BJP in January this, year lost to Trinamool's Kalyanendu Ghosh by a margin of 42,512 votes from Domjur in Howrah district. He was elected twice from the same constituency in 2011 and 2016, but on a Trinamool ticket.