Trump awards highest military decoration of US to Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump has presented America's highest military decoration, The Legion of Merit, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and vision under which India's emergence as a global power has accelerated and for elevating strategic partnership of the two countries.

Official sources said, The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, bestowed on Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the President, is a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by Trump, typically to heads of state or heads of government of other countries.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.