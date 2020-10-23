Trump's description of India as filthy sets off calls for cleaner air

US president Donald Trump's description of India as a filthy place with polluted air has unleashed calls on social media for urgent clean-up action, particularly over New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital.

Defending the clean air in the United States, Trump made the comment during his final debate on Thursday with Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 3 November presidential election, saying "Look at India. It's filthy. The air is filthy."

On Friday, air pollution in New Delhi and surrounding cities was at its worst in eight months, with the air quality index surging above 300 on a scale of 500, indicating "emergency conditions".

Trump referred to India to defend his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, said one environmental expert.