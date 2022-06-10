Policeman kills himself after shooting woman dead in Kolkata

According to police and eyewitnesses, an armed constable all of a sudden started firing indiscriminately at the Park Circus area. While a woman, Rima Singh, was crossing the area riding on a bike at that time, she sustained bullet injury and died. Her biker was also injured.
Police constable Choduopa Lepcha fired himself in the neck as the woman fell on the road. He was discharging duty at Bangladesh deputy high commission outpost.
His colleagues claimed Choduopa has been suffering from mental disease. He joined the work today, Friday, after leave. All of a sudden, he started firing indiscriminately around 2:00pm. Choduopa, joined the Kolkata police a year ago, fired 10 to 15 rounds of bullets in five minutes.