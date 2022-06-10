Policeman kills himself after shooting woman dead in Kolkata

Police constable Choduopa Lepcha fired himself in the neck as the woman fell on the road. He was discharging duty at Bangladesh deputy high commission outpost.

His colleagues claimed Choduopa has been suffering from mental disease. He joined the work today, Friday, after leave. All of a sudden, he started firing indiscriminately around 2:00pm. Choduopa, joined the Kolkata police a year ago, fired 10 to 15 rounds of bullets in five minutes.