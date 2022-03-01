Ukraine crisis stretches Indian 'neutrality' to the limit

The crisis has left India facing a dilemma: it leant towards the Soviet Union during the Cold War -- while Pakistan was in the Western camp -- and their close relations outlived the fall of the Iron Curtain, with Moscow still by far its biggest arms supplier.

At the same time it needs Western support to contend with Xi Jinping's increasingly assertive China: Beijing is extending its reach into the Indian Ocean, and the two countries had a deadly border clash in 2020.

Together with the US, Japan and Australia, India is also a member of the "Quad alliance" that is seen as a bulwark against China.

Its decision to abstain at the Friday Security Council vote left it alongside only Beijing and the United Arab Emirates, while Russia vetoed the resolution.

"There are not many choices that India has," said Nandan Unnikrishnan of the Observer Research Foundation.

It "has as much investment in a relationship with Russia as it has in maintaining a relationship with the United States", he told AFP.

"India's challenges in the maritime is where it needs the United States and India's challenges on the continental shelf is where it requires Russia."