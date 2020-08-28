Unprecedented single-day COVID-19 spike of 77,266 in India

India on Friday breached its own previous day record of single-day spike of over 75,000 cases, by registering an unprecedented 77,266 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours.
With this India’s tally mounted to 33,87,500 while the toll reached 61,529 with 1,057 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
India though the third worst-hit at present, after the US and Brazil, has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019.
India’s journey to over 33 lakh cases took precisely six months and 28 days since the emergence of the first case in the country on 30 January.
On 17 July, the country had logged 1 million cases, which then doubled in 20 days on 7 August, and added another 1 million on 23 August. It has now added almost 400,000 cases in five days.
Recoveries have crossed the 2.5 million mark and surged to 2,583,948 with 60,177 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 76.28 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 742,023. The silver lining is that the recoveries are over three times more than the active cases.
In India the fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.81 per cent, the Health Ministry said. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of samples coming out to be positive out of the tests conducted, stands at 8.5 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative of 3,947,7,848 samples have been tested till 25 August with 901,338 samples being tested on Thursday.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 733,568 cases and 23,444 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 403,242 cases and 6,948 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,863,363 and 180,595 respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 3,761,391 infections and 118,649 deaths.