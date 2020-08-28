Unprecedented single-day COVID-19 spike of 77,266 in India

India on Friday breached its own previous day record of single-day spike of over 75,000 cases, by registering an unprecedented 77,266 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours.

With this India’s tally mounted to 33,87,500 while the toll reached 61,529 with 1,057 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

India though the third worst-hit at present, after the US and Brazil, has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019.

India’s journey to over 33 lakh cases took precisely six months and 28 days since the emergence of the first case in the country on 30 January.

On 17 July, the country had logged 1 million cases, which then doubled in 20 days on 7 August, and added another 1 million on 23 August. It has now added almost 400,000 cases in five days.