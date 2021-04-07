US climate envoy Kerry praises but prods coal-hungry India

US climate envoy John Kerry has praised India as a "world leader" in renewable energy but said during a visit to the fossil fuel-dependent nation that the globe needs to phase out coal faster.

India is the world's third-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide and relies on fossil fuels to generate around two-thirds of its electricity. Its role in tackling global warming is seen as vital.

Kerry, in New Delhi before a virtual climate summit on 22 and 23 April organised by US president Joe Biden, lauded India's "remarkable transformation" into a "world leader in the deployment of renewable energy".

"Prime minister (Narendra) Modi's announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts of renewables by 2030 sets a very strong example for how to power a growing economy with clean energy," Kerry told the South Asia Women in Energy Leadership Summit on Tuesday.