Voting begins in second phase of West Bengal, Assam assembly polls

Voting for 30 seats in West Bengal’s second phase Assembly elections and the second phase of Assam assembly elections began on Thursday amid tight security and all Covid-19 protocols, reports Indian news agency IANS quoting officials.

In West Bengal, all eyes on Nandigram where Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce battle with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

In Assam, men, women and the first-time voters in large numbers queued up in front of the polling stations well before the voting for 39 of the total of 126 assembly seats opened at 7:00am.

The polling would continue till 6:00pm without any break in 13 districts.