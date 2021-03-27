Voting in West Bengal, Assam begins as Modi aims to expand BJP empire

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi faces off Saturday against one of his most formidable opponents as West Bengal, a state with a bloody history of political violence, goes to the polls.

Victory in the eastern region of 90 million would be a huge achievement for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party as it seeks to expand its power base beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

Because of the need for extra security -- thousands have died in political violence in West Bengal since the 1960s -- the election is being held over eight phases concluding on 29 April.

The campaign has seen huge rallies despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in India in recent weeks, including around 800,000 people attending one Modi event in Kolkata.