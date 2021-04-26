WB Polls Phase VII: 17.95 pc voter turnout till 9:35 am

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

West Bengal is going through an eight-phased assembly election this year. Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on 27 March, 1 April, 6 April, 10 April, 17 April and 22 April respectively.

Polling for the final phase will be held on 29 April while the counting of votes will take place on 2 May.