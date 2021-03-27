West Bengal elections: 55.27pc voter turnout recorded till 3pm

West Bengal recorded 55.27 per cent voter turnout till 3:00pm during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday.

Among the districts in West Bengal, Paschim Medinipur has the highest voter turnout, while Salboni has the maximum voter turnout as compared to other constituencies.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7:00am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6:30pm.