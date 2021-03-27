India

West Bengal elections: 55.27pc voter turnout recorded till 3pm

A woman checks the temperature of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of the West Bengal state election in Purulia district, India, 27 March , 2021
West Bengal recorded 55.27 per cent voter turnout till 3:00pm during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday.

Among the districts in West Bengal, Paschim Medinipur has the highest voter turnout, while Salboni has the maximum voter turnout as compared to other constituencies.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7:00am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6:30pm.

In the first phase, a total of 73,80,942 electorates will cast their votes including 37,52,993 male voters, 36,27,949 female voters, 55 of the third gender and 11,767 service electors.

The election commission has set up 10,288 polling stations, of which 8,229 are the main and 2,059 are auxiliary.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

