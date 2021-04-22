West Bengal elections: Polling begins in 6th phase

Polling began on Thursday morning for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

"The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of polling.

As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 43 constituencies in four districts.

Over 10.3 million voters, including 5.06million women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.