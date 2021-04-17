Voting begins in fifth phase polls of state legislative assembly

Voting for 45 constituencies in West Bengal’s fifth phase Assembly elections began at 7:00 am to decide the fate of 342 candidates on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle in the 13 constituencies of North Bengal, including five in Darjeeling, one in Kalimpong, and seven in Jalpaiguri.

Voting will be held at 15,789 polling stations in the fifth phase of the elections across the 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman.