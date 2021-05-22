What is 'black fungus' and why India?

The infection needs to be caught early as it is aggressive and dead tissue has to be scraped away. Surgeons sometimes have to remove patients' nose, eyes or even their jaw to stop it getting to the brain.

The average fatality rate is 54 per cent, according to the CDC.

Once infected, people can die within days. However it is not contagious, according to the CDC. India normally deals with a few dozen cases a year.

Generally the body's defences repel the fungus and only those with severely weakened immune systems -- for example organ transplant or cancer patients -- are affected.