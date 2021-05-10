WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

The World Health Organziation said on 10 May that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.

"We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility."

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on 10 May, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

The WHO has said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.